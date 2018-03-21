Accessibility Links

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

Louis Hunter and Bella Dayne as Paris and Helen in Troy: Fall of a City (BBC, HF)

The series continues 9pm Saturday 24th March, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

Up to now Achilles hasn’t had much to do. Like the other great mythic heroes in this adaptation, he spends his time looking moody and cheesed off, brooding about this or that. Still, at least he knows how to have a good time – as that ménage à trois on the beach made clear.

But now the hero of The Iliad comes into his own and for a while the script shakes off its lethargy, too: the climax – as Achilles and Hector face each other below the walls of Troy – reaches a real bruising, emotional intensity (a bit late, mind: we’re six episodes in and half the audience have left).

In the last big-screen version of the myth, Achilles was memorably played by Brad Pitt; here, David Gyasi makes him believably charismatic and brutal. At one point, an Amazon warrior curses him, “You son of a whore!” He replies coolly, “Son of a goddess, actually,” and cuts her throat.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne

