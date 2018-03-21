What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?
Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama
The series continues 9pm Saturday 24th March, BBC1
What can we expect from the next episode?
But now the hero of The Iliad comes into his own and for a while the script shakes off its lethargy, too: the climax – as Achilles and Hector face each other below the walls of Troy – reaches a real bruising, emotional intensity (a bit late, mind: we’re six episodes in and half the audience have left).
In the last big-screen version of the myth, Achilles was memorably played by Brad Pitt; here, David Gyasi makes him believably charismatic and brutal. At one point, an Amazon warrior curses him, “You son of a whore!” He replies coolly, “Son of a goddess, actually,” and cuts her throat.
This is going to be EPIC.#Troy: Fall of a City. Starts 17th February on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oZa9dQTqK9
— BBC One (@BBCOne) February 7, 2018
Who’s in the cast?
Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.
Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter
Priam David Threlfall
Hecuba Frances O’Connor
Hector Tom Weston-Jones
Andromache Chloe Pirrie
Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards
Pandarus Alex Lanipekun
Menelaus Jonas Armstrong
Helen Bella Dayne