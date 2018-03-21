Everything you need to know about the second series of the Cotswolds comedy

Here’s how to watch the adventures of Kerry and Kurtan – and what to expect this series…

What time is This Country on TV?

The six-part series releases one episode every Monday from 26th February on BBC iPlayer.

It then begins on BBC1 from Tuesday 6th March at 10:45pm and airs every Tuesday in that slot.

What is it about?

This Country is a mockumentary set in a typical Cotswolds village, featuring siblings Kerry and Kurtan.

Our reviewer reckons series two is as hilarious and heartbreaking as ever.

How are the cast related?

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper are the brains behind the comedy hit, and also star as cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe. But in real life the Coopers are siblings – and they’ve found roles for a few other family members too…