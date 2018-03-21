Accessibility Links

What time is Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC2 documentary

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago (BBC, EH)

Seven celebrities don their backpacks to find out whether a medieval pilgrimage still has relevance today – find out who’s going, what to expect and how to watch Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago below.

What time is it on TV?

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago is on Fridays at 9pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

The Camino de Santiago, from the Pyrenees to the north-west corner of Spain, has been a Christian pilgrimage route for centuries.

In a new documentary, seven celebrities take on the 780km trek over 15 days.

Who’s taking part?

Actor Neil Morrissey, entertainer Debbie McGee, comedian Ed Byrne, singer Heather Small, the Rev Kate Bottley, journalist Raphael Rowe and TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

All about Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

