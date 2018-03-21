What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary
Series 11 of the documentary show continues 9pm Wednesday 21 March on C4
Ladies and gentlemen, #oneborn is back! Here's an exclusive preview of what you can expect from our new series, starting Wednesday 7th March at 9pm on @Channel4. 👶👶👶 pic.twitter.com/EHdrnd8J1y
— One Born Every Minute 👶 (@C4OneBorn) February 28, 2018
What can we expect from the next episode?
Ashley, who’s 35, is determined to right the wrongs he faced in his own childhood with a family of his own. He and his 30-year-old partner Gemma are expecting their fourth child together. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Sunny and 32-year-old Shay, who met on the set of a Bollywood film, arrive in the ward expecting their first child.