Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary

C4, TL

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Series 11 of the documentary show continues 9pm Wednesday 21 March on C4

Advertisement

What can we expect from the next episode?

Ashley, who’s 35, is determined to right the wrongs he faced in his own childhood with a family of his own. He and his 30-year-old partner Gemma are expecting their fourth child together. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Sunny and 32-year-old Shay, who met on the set of a Bollywood film, arrive in the ward expecting their first child.

Tags

All about One Born Every Minute

C4, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

This Old Thing, Brand New House, Majesty and Mortar – best TV on tonight

imagenotavailable1

Vicky Pattison is joining Loose Women

imagenotavailable1

The Jump 2015: Meet Lady Victoria Hervey

Stranger Things Lucas

Who plays Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things 2?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more