What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama continues Monday 26th March, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the next episode?

Marcella must be the most jagged, uncomfortable drama on television, what with all of the snippy edits and that belching, groaning soundtrack.

And it’s so horribly, unforgivingly bleak as the tormented Marcella (Anna Friel) lopes towards an identification of the serial killer who has been doing dreadful things to captive children.

But she must sort out her personal life, too, which takes up much of her time. There’s the mouse-killing son who drops a bombshell when he visits the grave of his friend, and her relationship with that smooth boss is rocky.

Then we must all take huge leaps of imagination and faith as a couple of extraordinary coincidences and the most bonkers, unlikely plot development crowd in.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

You can find a full guide to the show’s cast and characters here.