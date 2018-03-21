What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?
Everything you need to know about the new show from the former Bake Off judge
The series continues Monday 26th March, 8.30pm on BBC1
What is the show about?
Classic Mary Berry sees the food writer demonstrates a range of recipes to tempt family and friends, featuring classics, simple British dishes and modern favourites.
What can we expect from the next episode?
The food writer is joined by chef Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Cornwall, to prepare recipes inspired by the great outdoors. The duo demonstrate a range of dishes featuring local food, including Mary’s take on a delicious bouillabaisse filled with some of the ocean’s best offerings, as well as a freshly caught Mackerel barbecued by the sea, with a rich and crispy spatchcocked poussin marinated and cooked alongside it.