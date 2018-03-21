Accessibility Links

Tom Jones, Kylie and Shaggy to play star-studded birthday concert for the Queen

Tom Jones, Kylie and Shaggy to play star-studded birthday concert for the Queen

Craig David and Sting are also set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall gig in April

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:01:00 on 03/01/2018 - Programme Name: The Coronation - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: with the St Edward's Crown.

The BBC has announced that it will host a special concert for the Queen to celebrate her 92nd birthday.

The party, which will be shown live on the BBC from the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 21st April, is set to feature performances from Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Craig David, Sting and Shaggy (!), to name a few.

It will form part of a weekend-long celebration of Queen Elizabeth II, which will also feature two one-off programmes from broadcaster George Alagiah and comedian Lenny Henry.

Alagiah’s The Queen: Her Commonwealth Story will explore the history behind the Queen’s Commonwealth, and Henry’s The Commonwealth Kid will explore the deep-rooted bond between Britain and its subsidiaries.

Tickets for the event are available now through the Royal Albert Hall website.

The event will mark the end of a busy week for the Queen, who will host world leaders for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London between 16-20 April.

The Queen’s Birthday Party will air on the BBC on Saturday 21st April.

