This Country and Coronation Street win big at RTS awards – but Ant and Dec leave empty-handed

The BBC mockumentary took home three awards, while Ant and Dec were beaten by Love Island and The Last Leg

This Country (BBC, EH)

BBC mockumentary This Country and ITV’s Coronation Street both took home major gongs at the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday night – but Ant and Dec were beaten in both of their categories.

The duo, who did not appear at the event following Ant McPartlin’s arrest on Sunday for drink driving, were bested in the entertainment programme category by ITV2’s Love Island, and in the entertainment hosts category by The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, Josh Widdecombe and Adam Hills.

This Country, however, was the biggest winner on the night, as the Cooper siblings’ comedy took home the awards for best scripted comedy, best comedy performance (for Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper) and best comedy writing.

Judges praised the sibling duo in the series about two young people in a small Cotswolds village, calling their performance “charming, endearing and warm…giving this funny show genuine heart”.

Coronation Street beat soap rivals EastEnders and Holby City to the gong for best soap and continuing drama.

Winners also included ITV crime drama Little Boy Blue, David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II and BBC3 drama Three Girls.

