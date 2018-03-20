Accessibility Links

What time is Save Me on TV?

What time is Save Me on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new Sky Atlantic thriller starring Suranne Jones and Lennie James

Lennie James and Suranne Jones, Save Me (Sky Atlantic, EH)

Save Me is a brand new six-part abduction thriller. Here’s when to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is it on TV?

Save Me continues on Wednesday 21st March at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Sky TV subscribers can watch all six episodes through Sky’s on demand service from 28th February.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch Save Me with a 14-day free trial with NOW TV.

What’s it about?

Nelly Rowe is a man whose days are fuelled with drink and who likes fighting, lying and sleeping with whoever takes his fancy at the time.

But when he is accused of abducting his own daughter, from who he is estranged, he embarks on a mission to discover the real perpetrator and also make up for his mistakes in the past.

Who’s in the cast?

Lennie James is the lead star and executive producer, and is joined in the cast by Suranne Jones, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Graham, Kerry Godliman and more.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…

