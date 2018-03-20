Accessibility Links

Sex and the City star to run for New York Governor

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbs in the HBO sitcom, will challenge incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo in the democratic primary in September

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon will make a bid to become the first female and openly gay governor of New York state.

The actress, who played Miranda Hobbs on the HBO sitcom from 1998-2004 and in two subsequent feature films, announced on Twitter that she will challenge current governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic party nomination in the primary in September this year. Check out her campaign launch video below.

“Something has to change,” the star says in the video. “We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”

Nixon has never held public office before, but had long been tipped to enter the race. In the early 2000s, she became a vocal defender of public education after former Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed cutting the schools budget. She and her partner Christine Marinoni both supported current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio during the 2013 election.

Her website features a close allusion to Labour’s 2017 manifesto slogan – “a New York for the many, not the few.”

She was most recently seen alongside Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges and Kate Beckinsale in 2017 Amazon Prime Original film The Only Living Boy in New York.

