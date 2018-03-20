Ordeal by Innocence BBC air date confirmed

The latest BBC Agatha Christie adaptation, which was pulled from the Christmas schedules following allegations against actor Ed Westwick, will now begin on Easter Sunday

The BBC’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence is set to air on Easter Sunday on BBC1.

The drama was pulled from the Christmas schedules last year after allegations of sexual assault were made against actor Westwick in November. Westwick strenuously denies the allegations.

Producers Mammoth Screen re-shot the series with actor Christian Cooke replacing Westwick, and now the three-part adaptation will begin on Easter Sunday on BBC1, Radio Times can confirm.

In the new issue of Radio Times, producer Damian Timmer and director Sandra Goldbacher explained the decision to recast the role, saying it was the only way to save “hundreds and hundreds of people’s work”.

The drama follows recent Agatha Christie BBC adaptations And Then There Were None (2015) and The Witness For The Prosecution (2016).