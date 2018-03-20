Manchester terror attack documentary to air on BBC3

The film tells the stories of female survivors caught up in the 2017 attack at Ariana Grande’s sell-out concert

A documentary that tells the stories of female survivors of the Manchester terror attack has been announced by BBC3.

The suicide bombing in May 2017 at a sell-out Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left over 100 injured.

Many of the victims were female, and the new documentary will explore “the psychological impact on the girls and the young women who survived, as well as the ripple effect on their family and friends”.

The film – which currently has the working title Manchester Bomb: The Girls’ Story – has been made over the last six months and features 11 to 28 year olds who were caught up in the tragedy.

It follows the women and girls as they attend medical appointments and counselling sessions, and try to get back to what life was like before the attack. Much of the film will be told in their own words.

Director Lizzie Kempton said, “I feel so privileged to have been filming with these girls. No one can truly understand what they and their families have been through but I hope this documentary can give some insight and show the strength of these girls at such a difficult time in their lives.”

The documentary will be on BBC3 around the first anniversary of the attack in May 2018.