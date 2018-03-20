ITV reveals which programmes will replace Saturday Night Takeaway

The entertainment show has been pulled from the schedules following Ant McPartlin's arrest on suspicion of drink driving

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be replaced this weekend (Saturday 24th March) by episodes of Through the Keyhole and Take Me Out.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s evening game show was pulled from ITV’s schedules following McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday afternoon, with a spokesman confirming the presenter would be “taking time off to seek treatment”.

Instead, the broadcaster has moved The Voice UK’s second knockout show to an earlier time slot of 7pm (it was originally scheduled for 8:30pm) and inserted an episode of Through the Keyhole to air at 9pm.

ITV News and Weather will broadcast at 10pm followed by the fifth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise at 10:15pm (it was originally billed for 10:45pm). An episode of Take Me Out will then air at 12:30am.

ITV is yet to make a decision on the remaining two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, currently due to air on March 31st and 7th April, although the broadcaster has confirmed that Ant will play no further part in the series.

Saturday night’s amended ITV schedule is below:

Saturday 24th March

18:30pm: You’ve Been Framed!

19:00pm: The Voice UK

21:00pm: Through The Keyhole

22:00pm: ITV News and Weather

22:15pm: FF: Fast & Furious 5

00:30pm: (GMT) Take Me Out

02:25pm: (BST) Jackpot247