How are the cast of This Country related?

Did you know the Mucklowe cousins are real-life siblings? And they've got other family members dotted among the show's cast too...

Daisy and Charlie Cooper are the brains behind cult BBC3 comedy hit This Country, and also star as cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe. But in real life the Coopers are siblings – and they’ve found roles for a few other family members too…

But who’s who and how exactly are they related? Allow us to break it down for you…

Kerry – Daisy May Cooper

Actress and writer Daisy plays leading lady Kerry, while her brother Charlie plays Kerry’s cousin, Kurtan. Her on-screen dad is played by her real-life dad, Paul Cooper, and her real-life uncle, Trevor Cooper, plays local grump Len Clifton.

Daisy also plays Kerry’s mum, though we never actually see her on screen.

Kurtan – Charlie Cooper

Charlie plays Kerry’s cousin Kurtan, but in reality, he’s her brother. His real-life dad plays his on-screen uncle, Martin Mucklowe, and his real-life uncle is Len Clifton, played by Trevor Cooper.

Martin Mucklowe – Paul Cooper

Daisy and Charlie’s real dad plays Kerry’s father and Kurtan’s uncle in the BBC series. His brother, Trevor, plays Len Clifton.

Len Clifton – Trevor Cooper

Daisy and Charlie’s uncle Trevor plays Kerry and Kurtan’s local nemesis, Len. Trevor’s real-life brother Paul plays Kerry’s dad.

Reverend Francis Seaton aka The Vicar – Paul Chahidi

Actor Paul Chahidi plays Kerry and Kurtan’s mentor, local vicar Francis Seaton. He’s not related to the Coopers but his face may look familiar as he’s a highly respected star of stage and screen.

Big Mandy Harris – Ashley McGuire

Ashley McGuire is no stranger to playing intimidating characters – she was actually a Death Eater in the Harry Potter films! And she’s also popped up on all manner of TV series, from Man Down (she played the equally intimidating cafe owner Shakira) to Miranda, Derek and Decline and Fall. She is not related to the Coopers.

Slugs and Kayleigh – Michael Sleggs and Celeste Dring

Michael Sleggs is a long-time friend of Daisy and Charlie Cooper. His character, Slegs, was actually based on him.

Celeste Dring is something of a TV newcomer but she’s already played royalty. The actress, who popped up in Josh, and Morgana Robinson’s the Agency, plays Princess Eugenie in royal comedy The Windsors. She is not related to the Coopers.

Sophie – Abra Thompson

Newcomer Abra Thompson plays Kurtan’s new friend, Sophie. She’s not related to the Coopers either.

Dan – Jimmy Walker

Jimmy Walker plays Martin’s workmate, Dan. You might have previously spotted him in Call the Midwife or Endeavour, and he’s played many roles on stage too. And nope, you guessed it, he’s not related to the Coopers.

