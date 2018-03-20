First look at Lee Mack and Richard Ayoade in new series of Travel Man

The two comedians take to Brussels in a new episode of the Channel 4 travelogue

Lee Mack is set to join Richard Ayoade in the new series of Channel 4’s Travel Man – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the duo in action.

Advertisement

The two comedians travel to Brussels in the travelogue show, which sees former IT Crowd star Ayoade spend a weekend break abroad with one of his celebrity pals.

According to a release by Channel 4, the episode sees the two take in the sights of the Belgian capital’s main square, the Grand Place and Mini Europe, the city’s “2nd most popular ticketed attraction” – a miniature model of the continent, and a puppet show at the Royal Toone theatre.

Later on, they sample some Belgian culinary delights. At Le Zinneke, they take on a menu of mussels cooked 69 different ways, including the ominous sounding “Moules Stink Puut” (stinky feet) and “Moules Ghengis Khan”.

Ayoade then heads for the city’s no.1 tourist attraction, a large atom-shaped structure known as Atomium, but he can’t convince Mack, who can currently be seen in the 9th series of his BBC sitcom Not Going Out, to join him.

There is no air date for the new slate of Travel Man episodes just yet, but you can watch all 26 instalments from series 1-5 on All4, including Ayoade’s recent, faux Christmas trip to Hong Kong with former Mad Men star Jon Hamm.

Advertisement

Travel Man: 48 hours in Brussels is set to air later this year