Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Everything you need to know about the celebrities entering the Great British Bake Off tent with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Ready? Steady? Bake…for Stand Up to Cancer!

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.

But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below…

Episode three contestants

Jamie Laing

Reality TV star

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Jamie Laing is one of the series regulars on E4 reality show Made in Chelsea. He’s been on the programme since 2011 and is known as a joker and a bit of a lothario. He’s also appeared on the shows Celebrity Hunted, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You?

Ella Eyre

Singer

Twitter: @EllaEyre

A singer-songwriter, Ella Eyre is best known for her collaboration with the band Rudimental on their UK number one single Waiting All Night, which won a Brit for best single of the year. She has also sung on tracks by DJ Fresh and Sigala. Eyre released her debut album, Feline, in 2015.

Tim Minchin

Actor, comedian, musician and director

Twitter: @timminchin

Tim Minchin is the creator of hit musicals such as Matilda and Groundhog Day, both of which won Olivier awards. He also performs live musical comedy and has appeared as an actor in the series Californication and Squinters.

Ruth Davidson

Politician

Twitter: @RuthDavidsonMSP

Ruth Davidson is the leader of the Scottish Conservative party. She is no stranger to television, having appeared on The Last Leg, Question Time and even The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice as a panellist.