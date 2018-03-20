Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

When is BGT back on TV? Who are the judges? And what's going to happen to Ant and Dec? Find out more about ITV's biggest talent show here

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 is set to return very soon.

The biggest and brightest TV talent show has been auditioning for series 12, and is set to return this April on ITV.

However, following presenter Ant McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving, Ant and Dec’s roles on the show is now unclear.

Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s return.

When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

For the past five years, the first episode of Britain’s Got Talent has aired around mid-April, and ITV has confirmed that the show will once again air on Saturday 14th April.

Based on this, the live grand final is most likely to fall either in the last week of May or the first week of June.

When are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Believe it or not, the nationwide open auditions kicked off back in October. The theatre auditions for BGT were held up and down the UK this January, but auditions are now finished.

David Walliams confirmed on Twitter in February that the audition rounds had finished filming. Ant and Dec had both hosted the auditions rounds together as normal.

Are Ant and Dec still presenting Britain’s Got Talent?

The future of Ant and Dec presenting Britain’s Got Talent together is less clear following Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

A statement from Ant’s publicist confirmed that the presenter “has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.”

Their other show, Saturday Night Takeaway, was pulled from the ITV schedules on Saturday 24th March, and ITV confirmed in a statement that it would be reviewing the future of the remaining two episodes. However, even if they do go ahead, Ant will not be involved in the last two episodes.

As for Britain’s Got Talent, both Ant and Dec were part of the audition stages of the ITV talent show, which completed filming in February. RadioTimes.com will update this page with more details soon.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges 2018?

The judging line-up is staying exactly the same. For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be judging the acts.

Is Britain’s Got More Talent coming back to ITV2?

What with The Xtra Factor meeting its demise, will BGMT return for 2018? There’s been no official word from ITV2, but last year Simon Cowell promised host Stephen Mulhern that he would be getting his very own Golden Buzzer. So it’d seem a bit mean to now take the whole show away from him…

