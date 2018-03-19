Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The series continues 9pm Saturday 17th March, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

The Trojan royal family receive a message from the gods and embark on a daring raid with their newfound allies. Achilles is provoked into returning to battle Hector, while Helen’s situation remains precarious. The sixth episode of David Farr’s Ancient Greek historical drama based on the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen, starring Tom Weston-Jones, Louis Hunter, Jonas Armstrong, Bella Dayne, David Threlfall, Johnny Harris, David Gyasi, Lemogang Tsipa, Chloe Pirrie and Joseph Mawle.

This is going to be EPIC.#Troy: Fall of a City. Starts 17th February on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oZa9dQTqK9 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 7, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne