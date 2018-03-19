What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?
Everything you need to know about the show's 51st series with Monty Don and Adam Frost
The show’s 51st series continues 8.30pm, Friday 30 March on BBC2. The show will not air on Friday 23rd March due to Sport Relief.
What can we expect from the episode?
On the busiest gardening weekend of the year, Monty Don has plenty of ideas and inspiration from planting summer bulbs to sowing perennials. New projects are on his mind as he begins to mark out a brand new area at Longmeadow. Meanwhile, Carol Klein profiles the bravest and most colourful of spring flowering plants when she delves into the botany of the hellebore. The programme also pays a visit to Sheffield to view a garden crammed full of colour and new ideas. Includes Weather.