Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

Everything you need to know about the show's 51st series with Monty Don and Adam Frost

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

Advertisement

The show’s 51st series continues 8.30pm, Friday 30 March on BBC2. The show will not air on Friday 23rd March due to Sport Relief.

Advertisement

What can we expect from the episode?

On the busiest gardening weekend of the year, Monty Don has plenty of ideas and inspiration from planting summer bulbs to sowing perennials. New projects are on his mind as he begins to mark out a brand new area at Longmeadow. Meanwhile, Carol Klein profiles the bravest and most colourful of spring flowering plants when she delves into the botany of the hellebore. The programme also pays a visit to Sheffield to view a garden crammed full of colour and new ideas. Includes Weather.

Tags

All about Gardeners' World

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki swaps comedy for horror in The Ring 3

103313

The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith’s three finalists

Screen Shot pjsadasjdoasjdoijasodjasoidj-10-12 at 11.03.05

EastEnders: Mick walks out on Linda! Here’s what happens next

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more