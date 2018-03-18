What time is the new series of Homeland on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of Carrie Mathison for series seven

Homeland is back for a seventh series. Here’s how to watch it, who’s in the cast and what to expect…

What time is Homeland on TV?

Homeland continues on Sunday 18th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s going to happen this series?

The 12-parter will follow Carrie as she fights against a rogue US president – the newly elected Elizabeth Keane – who is tearing the US apart.

The last we saw of Keane was at the end of series six, when she detained 200 federal officials (including Saul!) in response to an assassination attempt.

Who’s in the cast?

Claire Danes will return as Carrie Mathison alongside Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson, Elizabeth Marvel as Elizabeth Keane and Jake Weber as right-wing shock jock Brett O’Keefe.

Tragically, Rupert Friend will not be returning as Peter Quinn since his character sacrificed himself for Carrie at the end of series six, but a new potential sidekick will be on the scene in the form of Morgan Spector as Dante Allen.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…