The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through to the live shows?

The Knockouts are underway - here are the singers who made it to the live semi-final

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up.

The Battle Rounds are over, and now the Knockouts are underway.

Each coach originally had ten acts on their team, but now will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs have just six acts acts still remaining, which they are whittling down on Saturday 17 and 24 March.

Here are all of the acts who made it through the Knockouts to the live shows:

Team Olly

Who made it through to the live shows?

Lauren Bannon (Holly Ellison & Kade Smith were knocked out)

STILL TO SING IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Jamie Grey

After auditioning for The Voice UK last year and not making it past the Blind Auditions, Jamie Grey look stunned and elated when he managed to beat duo RYT in the Battles performing this moving song from the musical Once.

Kirby Frost

It was a close-run thing between Bailey and Kirby, but in the end Olly Murs chose to take Kirby through with him to the Knockouts.

Shane McCormack

Shane and Ivy brought some old-school charm with their performance of Sway, but despite Ivy winning over Olly in the Blind Auditions, it was Shane who ultimately managed to charm him the most and won the Battle.

Team Tom

Who made it through to the live shows?

Lucy Milburn (Eliza Gutteridge & Kalon Rae were knocked out)

STILL TO SING IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Chantelle Nandi – STOLEN FROM WILL

After will.i.am chose to save Anna in this Battle, Tom (with a little…OK, a lot) of persuading from his fellow coaches ended up hitting his button and saving Nandi, sending her through to the Knockouts on Team Tom.

Ruti Olajugbagbe

At just 18 and 16 years old, both Ruti and Saskia were incredibly well-matched in this Battle. Tom had a tough decision and he eventually chose Ruti. However, thankfully, it wasn’t over yet for Saskia Eng who was stolen by will.i.am.

Wayne Ellington

This has to be one of the best ever Battles. As both Jade and Wayne performed Pink’s hit What About Us?, it was incredibly difficult to know who Tom was going to go for. In the end he chose Wayne, and with no steals left for the coaches, Jade was sent home.

Team Will

Who made it through to the live shows?

Tai (Anna Willison Holt & Paige Young were knocked out)

STILL TO SING IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Mark Asari

After a stirring performance of Don’t Let Go by En Vogue, will.i.am chose to save Mark and sent duo Loaded Sista home.

Donel Mangena

Donel’s Blind Audition was memorable to say the least. Although that had more to do with his grandma gatecrashing the stage! Anyway, he put in another fantastic performance in the Battles and will.i.am opted to save him over Rhianna Abrey after they sang Rain by The Script.

However, it wasn’t over yet. Rhianna moved to Team JHud after Jennifer Hudson stole her.

Saskia Eng – STOLEN FROM TOM

Both Ruti and Saskia gave such fantastic performances in this Battle that it’s no wonder will.i.am wanted to steal Saskia when Tom had chosen Ruti for his team.

Team Jennifer

Who made it through to the live shows?

Gayatri Nair (Ross Anderson & Jake Benson were knocked out)

STILL TO SING IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Belle Voci

Who thought that Smells Like Teen Spirit could be opera-ified? Well Belle Voci and Scarlett Quigley certainly gave it their best shot, and it was the duo who ultimately won out.

Rhianna Abrey – STOLEN FROM WILL

When will.i.am opted to save Donel Mangena over Rhianna Abrey, JHud swooped in and stole Rhianna from under will’s nose.

Jason Nicholson-Porter

Was this the most epic Battle of all time? When Jason and Tensi performed Let It Be, they really did blow the roof off the studio. Jennifer had an incredibly hard decision to make, but eventually chose to save Jason.