The Harry and Meghan movie looks just as cheesy as you’d expect

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is surely going to be the TV event of the year?

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

The first trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is here – and it’s cheesier than a packet of Wotsits dunked in a vat of brie.

And, whisper it, we can’t stop watching it either.

Highlights include the roast chicken dinner engagement, some bedroom snogging and some very daft dialogue.

US network Lifetime is bringing us their interpretation (we’re presuming the facts will be relatively loose) of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance blossomed.

Due to air before the Royal wedding in May, Suits star Markle will be played by Jessica Jones and Daredevil actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, while The Loch and Victoria’s Murray Fraser will star as Harry.

If it’s even half as good as Lifetime’s William & Kate – The Movie, we know we’re going to be in for a treat:

