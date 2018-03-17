What’s happening on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

George Ezra and Emma Bunton are amongst the celebrity guests popping up on Takeaway this Saturday

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this week with more special guests stars and incredible giveaways.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show:

When is Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

The fourth episode of Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday 17th March at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the musical stars on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

George Ezra will not only be performing his new single, but he’ll also be starring in The End of the Show Show on Takeaway this week:

Who’s doing I’m a Celebrity Get Out Me Ear?

The celebs putting themselves at the mercy of Ant and Dec and sending themselves up for our delight this week are Ashley and Jordan Banjo – the Diversity stars-turned-TV presenters.

Dance your way out of this one, boys! Catch @AshleyBanjo & @Jordan_Banjo in I’m a Celebrity, Get Out Me Ear this Saturday 👂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/HlOIfMGrWa — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 15, 2018

As this preview clip reveals, amongst the ridiculous things Ashley to do is go to a gym, pull the plug out of an exercise bike and replace the socket with a phone charger.

The Banjo brothers also have to lead a ‘dancercise’ gym class – but what the participants don’t realise is that all of Ashley and Jordan’s commands, which include asking everyone to do the ‘robot’, are coming straight from Ant and Dec.

Who is the guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Spice Girl turned radio presenter Emma Bunton is this week’s guest announcer who will be up in the booth and doing all the announcements this week:

Stop right now, @EmmaBunton is our guest announcer this Saturday, thank you very much! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/4Pw1D9MoRL — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 15, 2018

What else is happening on Saturday Night Takeaway?

In Saturday Knight Takeaway, Ant and Dec learn that the Honoured HQ is being compromised by a mole, while Scarlett Moffatt is teaming up with her old jungle buddy Joel Dommett as the pair hit the photobooth:

The Queen is finally reunited with her Jester! @joeldommett and @ScarlettMoffatt are in the photobooth this Saturday 📸 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/tSEzA1HgzL — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 16, 2018

