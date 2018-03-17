Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

Louis Hunter and Bella Dayne as Paris and Helen in Troy: Fall of a City (BBC, HF)

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The series continues 9pm Saturday 17th March, BBC1

Advertisement

What can we expect from the next episode?

Last week’s episode brought us the most anti-climactic end to a swordfight I’ve seen. Menelaus and Paris fought a duel, but as Menelaus was about to strike the coup de grâce, Paris upped and fled. Somehow, in front of the assembled Greek and Trojan armies, he ran away across the plain and nobody stopped him.

I bet they’re wishing they’d trotted after him on a horse now, because as this episode starts everyone is combing the hills searching for him. With Paris gone, the drama gets rinsed away in a soapy subplot about the precious gem that Helen gave to the servant who saw her with Achilles. More than ever, it’s easy on the eye but a great big Trojan bore.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Advertisement

Helen Bella Dayne

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Sherlock fans in bid to get #4yearsofSherlock trending to celebrate first episode anniversary

imagenotavailable1

Smeggin’ hell! It’s the new trailer for Red Dwarf X

imagenotavailable1

The X Factor 2012: Kye Sones

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more