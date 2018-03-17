Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The series continues 9pm Saturday 17th March, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

Last week’s episode brought us the most anti-climactic end to a swordfight I’ve seen. Menelaus and Paris fought a duel, but as Menelaus was about to strike the coup de grâce, Paris upped and fled. Somehow, in front of the assembled Greek and Trojan armies, he ran away across the plain and nobody stopped him.

I bet they’re wishing they’d trotted after him on a horse now, because as this episode starts everyone is combing the hills searching for him. With Paris gone, the drama gets rinsed away in a soapy subplot about the precious gem that Helen gave to the servant who saw her with Achilles. More than ever, it’s easy on the eye but a great big Trojan bore.

Review by David Butcher

This is going to be EPIC.#Troy: Fall of a City. Starts 17th February on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oZa9dQTqK9 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 7, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne