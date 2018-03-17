Accessibility Links

What are the Knockouts on The Voice UK?

Here's everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition

Tai on The Voice UK 2018

The Voice UK’s Battles are over for another year.

Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs have each selected the six acts they want on their teams, and we now have a total of 24 performers who have made it through to the Knockout stage of the competition.

The Voice UK Coaches 2018
The Voice UK Coaches 2018 (ITV)

What is the Knockout stage on The Voice UK?

The penultimate round before the live finals is the Knockouts. This is where the six singers from each coach’s team have to perform again for survival, with the number of singers being halved.

Only two from each team will be successful and make it through to the live shows, meaning that we’ll be left with a total of eight finalists.

Here are all of the acts performing on Saturday 17th March.

Who are the special guest mentors on The Voice UK?

Assisting the coaches in mentoring their singers in the week leading up to the Knockouts are some very special celebrity guest mentors.

Tom Jones will be joined by Kylie Minogue:

Kylie Minogue and Tom Jones on The Voice UK
Kylie Minogue and Tom Jones on The Voice UK (ITV)

While Olly Murs will be assisted by Craig David:

Craig David and Olly Murs on The Voice UK
Craig David and Olly Murs on The Voice UK (ITV)

And will.i.am’s Black Eyed Peas bandmates apl.de.ap and Taboo will be joining him:

will.i.am and fellow members of The Black Eyed Peas apl.de.ap and Taboo on The Voice UK
will.i.am and fellow members of The Black Eyed Peas apl.de.ap and Taboo on The Voice UK (ITV)

Jennifer Hudson is being helped by Leona Lewis and last year’s winner, Mo Jamil:

Jennifer Hudson, Mo Jamil and Leona Lewis on The Voice UK
Jennifer Hudson, Mo Jamil and Leona Lewis on The Voice UK (ITV)

When are The Voice UK’s live shows?

The live finals of The Voice UK will begin after all of the coaches have whittled down their teams.

There will be only two live shows of The Voice UK this year and the final will be on Saturday 7th April.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV

All about The Voice UK

Tai on The Voice UK 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

