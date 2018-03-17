What time is The Voice UK on TV?

What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice?

It’s the first of the knockout shows as 12 of the remaining 24 acts sing for a place in the semi-finals.

Coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson will each hear performances from three of the six acts on their teams during the Knockouts on Saturday 17 March.

The coaches will then choose just one of these singers to progress in the competition. They’ll do the same next Saturday, meaning each coach will take a total of two singers to the show’s live semi-finals.

Helping the coaches during the Knockouts are Craig David, members of the Black Eyed Peas, pop princess Kylie Minogue, 2006 winner of The X Factor Leona Lewis and The Voice UK‘s reigning champion, Mo Jamil.

Who is on tonight’s Knockouts?

For the next two weeks, the remaining 12 acts will be singing for a place in the semi-final.

The singers hoping to impress on Saturday 17 March are:

Team Olly

Lauren Bannon

Song: Believer by Imagine Dragons

Kade Smith

Song: Express Yourself By Charles Wright

Holly Ellison

Song: Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Team Will

Paige Young

Song: Power by Little Mix

Tai

Song: Jolene by Dolly Parton

Anna Willison-Holt

Song: Master Blaster by Stevie Wonder

Team Jennifer

Jake Benson

Song: Sun Comes Up by Rudimental Ft James Arthur

Ross Anderson

Song: Torn by James TW Version

Gayatri Nair

Song: This Is Me by Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman)

Team Tom

Kalon Rae

Song: California Dreamin – Sia Version

Eliza Gutteridge

Song: Don’t Kill My Vibe by Sigrid

Lucy Milburn

Song: Gravity by Sara Bareilles

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.