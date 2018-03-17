Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the first Knockouts

Kade Smith on The Voice UK 2018

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 17th March at 8.30pm on ITV.

What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice?

It’s the first of the knockout shows as 12 of the remaining 24 acts sing for a place in the semi-finals.

Coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson will each hear performances from three of the six acts on their teams during the Knockouts on Saturday 17 March.

The coaches will then choose just one of these singers to progress in the competition. They’ll do the same next Saturday, meaning each coach will take a total of two singers to the show’s live semi-finals.

Helping the coaches during the Knockouts are Craig David, members of the Black Eyed Peas, pop princess Kylie Minogue, 2006 winner of The X Factor Leona Lewis and The Voice UK‘s reigning champion, Mo Jamil.

Who is on tonight’s Knockouts?

For the next two weeks, the remaining 12 acts will be singing for a place in the semi-final.

The singers hoping to impress on Saturday 17 March are:

Team Olly

Lauren Bannon

The Voice UK Lauren Bannon
The Voice UK Lauren Bannon (ITV)

Song: Believer by Imagine Dragons

Kade Smith

Kade Smith on The Voice UK 2018
Kade Smith on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Express Yourself By Charles Wright

Holly Ellison

Holly Ellison on The Voice UK
Holly Ellison on The Voice UK (ITV, FT)

Song: Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Team Will

Paige Young

Paige Young on The Voice UK 2018
Paige Young on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Power by Little Mix

Tai

Tai on The Voice UK 2018
Tai on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Jolene by Dolly Parton

Anna Willison-Holt

Anna Willison-Holt on The Voice UK 2018
Anna Willison-Holt on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Master Blaster by Stevie Wonder

Team Jennifer

Jake Benson

The Voice UK Jake Benson
The Voice UK Jake Benson (ITV)

Song: Sun Comes Up by Rudimental Ft James Arthur

Ross Anderson

Ross Anderson on The Voice UK 2018
Ross Anderson on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Torn by James TW Version

Gayatri Nair

Gayatri Nair The Voice UK
Gayatri Nair The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: This Is Me by Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman)

Team Tom

Kalon Rae

Kalon Rae on The Voice UK
Kalon Rae on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: California Dreamin – Sia Version

Eliza Gutteridge

Eliza Gutteridge on The Voice UK 2018
Eliza Gutteridge on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Don’t Kill My Vibe by Sigrid

Lucy Milburn

Lucy Milburn on The Voice UK 2018
Lucy Milburn on The Voice UK 2018 (ITV)

Song: Gravity by Sara Bareilles

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

All about The Voice UK

Tai on The Voice UK 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

