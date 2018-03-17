What time is The Voice UK on TV?
Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the first Knockouts
What time is The Voice UK on TV?
The singing contest continues on Saturday 17th March at 8.30pm on ITV.
- Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”
- Olly Murs is perfectly capable on The Voice UK, but he won’t fix the show’s one big problem
- “Some of them have never been on stage!”: Tom Jones and The Voice coaches give their verdict on the X Factor judges
What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice?
It’s the first of the knockout shows as 12 of the remaining 24 acts sing for a place in the semi-finals.
Coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson will each hear performances from three of the six acts on their teams during the Knockouts on Saturday 17 March.
The coaches will then choose just one of these singers to progress in the competition. They’ll do the same next Saturday, meaning each coach will take a total of two singers to the show’s live semi-finals.
Helping the coaches during the Knockouts are Craig David, members of the Black Eyed Peas, pop princess Kylie Minogue, 2006 winner of The X Factor Leona Lewis and The Voice UK‘s reigning champion, Mo Jamil.
Who is on tonight’s Knockouts?
For the next two weeks, the remaining 12 acts will be singing for a place in the semi-final.
The singers hoping to impress on Saturday 17 March are:
Team Olly
Lauren Bannon
Song: Believer by Imagine Dragons
Kade Smith
Song: Express Yourself By Charles Wright
Holly Ellison
Song: Perfect by Ed Sheeran
Team Will
Paige Young
Song: Power by Little Mix
Tai
Song: Jolene by Dolly Parton
Anna Willison-Holt
Song: Master Blaster by Stevie Wonder
Team Jennifer
Jake Benson
Song: Sun Comes Up by Rudimental Ft James Arthur
Ross Anderson
Song: Torn by James TW Version
Gayatri Nair
Song: This Is Me by Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman)
Team Tom
Kalon Rae
Song: California Dreamin – Sia Version
Eliza Gutteridge
Song: Don’t Kill My Vibe by Sigrid
Lucy Milburn
Song: Gravity by Sara Bareilles
Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?
The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.