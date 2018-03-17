Accessibility Links

SM:TV Live reunion special postponed until 2019

Ant and Dec had said that a studio and writers had been booked, but now it looks set to be a 21st anniversary special instead



Ever since Ant and Dec said that they were going to bring back SM:TV Live for a one-off 20th anniversary special this year, we’ve barely been able to contain ourselves.

But we’re having to put our excitement on hold for a year.

Plans for the 20th anniversary special have cooled off, and instead Ant and Dec are planning on instead bringing us a 21st anniversary special of the Saturday morning kids’ show in 2019.

Until recently it had seemed as though plans were in full-swing for 2018, with the duo telling RadioTimes.com in January that they had booked studio time and writers for the one-off special.

Meanwhile Cat Deeley – who was said she was excited on board for the special – previously told us what she hoped to see in the one-off episode.

“I think Chums, Cat the Dog and Wonkey Donkey will definitely be in,” she said. “I’m thinking Challenge Ant probably will be, as well.”




