Six Nations 2018: What time is Wales v France on TV?

Date, channel and kick-off time for the final Six Nations fixture of the year – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

Warren Gatland’s men enter this contest having triumphed in five of the last six meetings with Les Bleus.

However, the French claimed the victory in last year’s corresponding fixture, winning 20-18 at the Stade de France after an extraordinary period of more than 20 minutes of added time. Couple that with the French win over England last weekend and this is far from a foregone conclusion.

Find out how to follow the final match of the Six Nations live on TV, rounding off the day after Italy v Scotland and England v Ireland.

What time is Wales v France live on TV?

Coverage begins at 4.30pm on BBC1, live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Listen on the radio on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 5pm.