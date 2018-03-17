Six Nations 2018: What time is Italy v Scotland on TV?

Date, channel and kick-off time for the final Six Nations fixture for these two teams – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

Until recently this would have been the wooden spoon decider, but Scotland’s job now is to assert their attacking dominance and finish their Six Nations 2018 campaign in style.

The visitors have the upper hand in recent Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri, winning the past two matches including a thumping 29-0 victory in last year’s tournament.

Find out how to watch the final day match live on TV, with England v Ireland and Wales v France to come.

What time is Italy v Scotland live on TV?

Coverage begins on ITV from 12pm, live from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Listen on the radio on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 12.25pm.