Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Six Nations 2018: What time is Italy v Scotland on TV?

Six Nations 2018: What time is Italy v Scotland on TV?

Date, channel and kick-off time for the final Six Nations fixture for these two teams – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 12: Finn Russell of Scotland in action during the RBS Six Nations match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France on February 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Until recently this would have been the wooden spoon decider, but Scotland’s job now is to assert their attacking dominance and finish their Six Nations 2018 campaign in style. 

Advertisement

The visitors have the upper hand in recent Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri, winning the past two matches including a thumping 29-0 victory in last year’s tournament.

Find out how to watch the final day match live on TV, with England v Ireland and Wales v France to come.

What time is Italy v Scotland live on TV?

Coverage begins on ITV from 12pm, live from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the match?

Listen on the radio on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 12.25pm.

Tags

All about Live Six Nations Rugby Union

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 12: Finn Russell of Scotland in action during the RBS Six Nations match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France on February 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

imagenotavailable1

How much of a sports pundit are you?

imagenotavailable1

What would the Six Nations be like on pay-TV?

Scotland v England - NatWest Six Nations (Getty, EH)

Six Nations 2018: the secret pleasure in watching England lose to Scotland

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more