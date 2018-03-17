Six Nations 2018: What time is England v Ireland on TV?

Day, channel and kick-off time for the huge St Patrick's Day Six Nations fixture – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

Recent Six Nations meetings between England and Ireland have been fairly even, with both sides scoring two wins apiece in the past four encounters. Last year’s game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin was a tense affair, with the home side edging it 13-9 and ending England’s world-record winning run of 18 consecutive Tests in the process.

Now, of course, Ireland are already Six Nations champions, and could secure their first Grand Slam in nine years. Not bad for a St Patrick’s Day humdinger, is it?

Check out the live TV coverage details for England v Ireland below, or find out about more about Italy v Scotland and Wales v France.

What time is England v Ireland on TV?

Coverage begins on ITV from 2.25pm, live from Twickenham Stadium. Kick-off is at 2.45pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full Six Nations radio coverage.