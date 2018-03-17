Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
How to appear on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

How to appear on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Everything you need to know about how to be on the ITV show – or nominating someone you know for a surprise appearance!

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

If you’ve always fancied joining in on the fun on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, here’s how…

Advertisement

Can I appear on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Yes! You can nominate yourself to appear on Saturday Night Takeaway – or choose someone else as a surprise – by clicking on this link. Remember, if you want to nominate someone else, you have to keep it secret. That is, after all, part of the fun…

How do I apply to be on Saturday Night Takeaway?

The entry form requires as much detail as possible, so ITV can get to know all about you or the person you’re nominating – the more you can tell them the better.

ITV will ask you to also upload some recent photos, and if possible videos, at the end of the form.

Is anyone eligible?

The person filling in the form must be at least 18 years old, but the nominee can be any age from 6 upwards.

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturdays on ITV.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, ITV, TL

Kylie to step back in time and sing her greatest hits on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

Ant and Dec reveal Saturday Night Takeaway 2018 launch date via cheeky group chat

Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L-R, Presenter Rob Beckett with Geri Horner, and the 100. Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) Endemol - Photographer: Ray Burmiston (foreground) & Matt Squire (background)

All Together Now review: “Saturday night TV has entered the terrifying realm of forced fun”

124988

EastEnders: Martin fights with Shakil – see the first-look pictures

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more