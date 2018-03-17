How do I get tickets to Peppa Pig’s Adventure Live?

Join Peppa, George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and friends on a fun camping trip for all ages. Peppa Pig’s Adventure features your favourite characters, live and in person. With games and live music to delight every small one, and tour dates across the UK, everyone can take part. Daddy Pig will drive the bus.

Advertisement

Where is Peppa Pig’s Adventure coming to in the UK?

Tour stops include Kettering, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Llandudno, Stoke-On-Trent, Halifaw, Blackpool, York, Inverness, Skegness, Swindon, Worthing, Mansfield, Hayes, Eastbourne and Dunfermline.

Is there merchandise?

Of course there is merchandise. You can buy t-shirts, flashing windmills, and soft toys here.

Where can I buy the Peppa Pig’s Adventure soundtrack?

You can buy the soundtrack to the previous show, Peppa Pig’s Surprise here,but Peppa Pig’s Adventure isn’t available yet.

Advertisement

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get tickets for all tour dates here.