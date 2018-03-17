Greg James completes delayed Sport Relief challenge

The Radio 1 DJ had been forced to postpone his 'Gregathlon' two weeks ago owing to poor weather

Greg James has finally completed the Sport Relief challenge that he was forced to postpone due to inclement weather.

The Radio 1 DJ set out to climb the UK’s three highest mountains and cycle the journeys between them.

Dubbed his ‘Gregathlon’, the feat had to be put on hold two weeks ago owing to the ‘Beast from the East’ taking hold and bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the UK.

Now, two weeks later, Greg has finished his challenge – raising over £1 million in the process.

He tweeted his delight, saying he was going to do something “new” with Sport Relief soon (not involving mountains) and that he needed a whisky.

A BLOODY MILLION!

Challenge done. But this isn’t the end. I will do something new with Sport Relief around the mental health issues we’ve discussed. Something which doesn’t involve mountains though. Had enough of that shit. For now, whiskey.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#Gregathlon pic.twitter.com/97tvPEDZAd — Greg James (@gregjames) March 16, 2018

This year also saw TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball cycling from Blackpool to Brighton for Sport Relief.

Cameras followed her 350-mile ride between the seaside towns to raise money for Sport Relief, with her highs and lows being documented for one-off documentary Hardest Road Home, which will air on Wednesday 21st March.

You can still donate to the Greg James Sport Relief campaign here.