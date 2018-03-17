BBC cancels Robot Wars after three series

The BBC said that the show wouldn't be returning in order to "create room for new shows"

Robot Wars has been axed by the BBC, it has been confirmed.

After running on BBC2 for three series, the corporation said that although they were “very proud” of the series, it wouldn’t be returning in order to “create room for new shows”.

A tweet from the official Robot Wars account revealed the news, which was then confirmed by the BBC shortly afterwards:

We are very proud of #RobotWars and would like to thank @MentornMedia, the presenters @DaraOBriain and @AngelaScanlon, and all those involved in the last three series. However, in order to create room for new shows it won't be returning to @BBCTwo. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 16, 2018

At the time of writing, presenters Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon had yet to comment on the news.

Fans and previous contestants the show were quick to tweet their disappointment, although many were also using the hashtag #BringBackRobotWars and calling on Netflix and Amazon Prime to take the newly-cancelled show:

We're getting lots of messages from young fans saying @UKRobotWars inspired them so much. This is what the show is all about and it's a shame the decision from @BBC will slow this down. But it won't stop us and the rest of the teams! — Apollo (@apollorobot) March 16, 2018

This is a real disappointment, to the many fans to us roboteers and to the team behind the show. It’s a show that encourages STEM involvement and is the starting point for many an engineer of the future. I’ve got no words other than expressing just how much of a mistake this is. — Matt (@FlagCaptured) March 16, 2018

Noooo 🙁 #BringBackRobotWars I hope the decision wasn't based upon live viewing figures. As some scheduling moron pitted Robot Wars head to head with Blue Planet 2. Why put STEM shows on at the same time? @AmazonUK want to show the BBC up again, I have an idea… — Michael Hubbard (@TheHubbard) March 16, 2018

I pay TV license for @BBC to take down their single handily best programme in history @UKRobotWars #BringBackRobotWars @NetflixUK or @amazonprimenow please take this on!! #RobotWars seriously dissapointed in @BBC — Kieran Barnett (@KieranBarnett_) March 17, 2018

I think the @BBC is really undervaluing the outreach to young engineers @UKRobotWars brings. Yet another poor decision from the corporation that is struggling to understand how it fits in modern media. #BringBackRobotWars — Mike Abbott (@mikedabbott) March 17, 2018

Sorry, but of all the shows to axe, this wasn’t one of them. It was continually gaining momentum and the last series was the best. Poor decision. #bringbackrobotwars — Dave Irwin (@Dave__Irwin) March 17, 2018

Robot Wars first aired from 1998 to 2004 and was brought back to the BBC in 2016.

Previous hosts have included Jeremy Clarkson, Craig Charles, Philippa Forrester and Jayne Middlemiss.

The competitive game show featured enthusiasts building and battling their robots against the likes of house robots Sir Killalot and Matilda.