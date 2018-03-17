Accessibility Links

BBC cancels Robot Wars after three series

The BBC said that the show wouldn't be returning in order to "create room for new shows"

Robot Wars has been axed by the BBC, it has been confirmed.

After running on BBC2 for three series, the corporation said that although they were “very proud” of the series, it wouldn’t be returning in order to “create room for new shows”.

A tweet from the official Robot Wars account revealed the news, which was then confirmed by the BBC shortly afterwards:

At the time of writing, presenters Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon had yet to comment on the news.

Fans and previous contestants the show were quick to tweet their disappointment, although many were also using the hashtag #BringBackRobotWars and calling on Netflix and Amazon Prime to take the newly-cancelled show:

Robot Wars first aired from 1998 to 2004 and was brought back to the BBC in 2016.

Previous hosts have included Jeremy Clarkson, Craig Charles, Philippa Forrester and Jayne Middlemiss.

The competitive game show featured enthusiasts building and battling their robots against the likes of house robots Sir Killalot and Matilda.

