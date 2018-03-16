Accessibility Links

Who is Heather Small? Meet the cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

Everything you need to know about the M People singer who is taking part in the 800km hike for BBC2

Age: 53

What is Heather Small famous for?

The soul singer is best known for her role in 90s band M People, who topped the charts with dance singles Moving On Up and One Night in Heaven.

In 2000, Small released her first solo album, Proud, the title single of which hit number 16 on the UK singles chart, and was later used (in 2005) as the official song for the London 2012 Olympics bid.

Small finished eighth in the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

What was her favourite moment of the journey?

“Walking with other people who I didn’t know,” she says. “We were all very different, but there was definitely a level of humanity and camaraderie.”

What was the most challenging aspect?

“After a gruelling day of walking, and being so emotionally and physically drained, it was hard to discuss our experiences.”

What was the most surprising thing you learned – either about the people you met, the places you visited or yourself?

“As different as we all are, some things resonate with individuals and we all managed to find a common thread throughout the experience.”

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2

