New BBC Ordeal by Innocence trailer revealed – without Ed Westwick

The Agatha Christie drama has been recast and reshot after the BBC dropped the series from the Christmas schedules

Programme Name: Ordeal By Innocence - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Arthur Calgary (LUKE TREADAWAY), Rachel Argyll (ANNA CHANCELLOR), Leo Argyll (BILL NIGHY), Kirsten Lindstrom (MORVEN CHRISTIE) - (C) Mammoth Screen/ACL - Photographer: James Fisher/Joss Barratt BBC, TL

The BBC has unveiled the new trailer for its adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence, complete with Bill Nighy, Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode, Luke Treadaway and Catherine Keener. However, actor Ed Westwick doesn’t appear.

The Gossip Girl star was recast in the three-part drama after allegations of rape were made against the actor by two women in November last year. Westwick strongly denied the allegations.

The BBC dropped Ordeal By Innocence from its Christmas schedules and later recast Westwick’s character, with actor Christian Cooke stepping in to reshoot the scenes. Cooke can be seen in the trailer below.

Set in Christmas in 1954, Ordeal by Innocence follows the mysterious murder of wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyle (played by Anna Chancellor). Her adoptive son Jacko is jailed for murder, but he later is provided an alibi, which leads the remaining members of the family to suspect each other.

Westwick's replacement, Christian Cooke can be seen alongside Morven Christie (as Kirsten Lindstrom), Crystal Clarke (Tina Argyll), Ella Purnell (Hester Argyll) and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson (Mary Durrant)
Ed Westwick’s replacement Christian Cooke pictured alongside Morven Christie (as Kirsten Lindstrom), Crystal Clarke (Tina Argyll), Ella Purnell (Hester Argyll) and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson (Mary Durrant)
An air date for Ordeal By Innocence is still to be confirmed, with the BBC only stating the drama is ‘coming soon’.

All about Ordeal by Innocence

