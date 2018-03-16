Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch has an official UK air date
The drama based on the novels by Edward St Aubyn will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK
New Sky Atlantic drama Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch will air from Sunday 13th May, the broadcaster has confirmed.
The Sherlock actor stars in the Sky Atlantic and Showtime production, based on the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St Aubyn.
- Benedict Cumberbatch is a “narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic” in first Patrick Melrose trailer
- Benedict Cumberbatch to star as playboy Patrick Melrose in a TV adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s bestselling novels
The series will air at at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on Sunday 13th May, one day after the show’s US release date.
However, the first episode will also be available to stream in the UK on Sky On Demand and NOW TV from Sunday 13th May, immediately after the US broadcast.
Each episode of the drama will focus on one of the five Patrick Melrose novels, tracking its protagonist’s journey from traumatic childhood through to adult substance abuse and, ultimately, towards recovery.
The series is written by Bafta Award nominee David Nicholls, Far from the Madding Crowd screenwriter and One Day author.