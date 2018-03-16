Accessibility Links

Fans pay tribute to The A Word after “moving” and “emotional” series finale

After series two of The A Word, viewers definitely want to see more of the Hughes family as they learn to cope with Joe and his autism

The cast of The A Word

The second series of The A Word took us on an emotional journey. This BBC drama, based around a family whose little boy has autism, has opened eyes and made as laugh and cry as we follow the story of Joe Hughes, his parents Alison and Paul (Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby) and grandfather Maurice (Christopher Eccleston).

But now it’s over, fans have been paying tribute to the ground-breaking drama – and calling for a third series so we can see what happens as Joe grows up…

Unlike most dramas, people really don’t have a bad word to say about it. No, really.

So will there be another series of The A Word? Either the cast don’t know yet, or they’re keeping their cards close to their chest…

