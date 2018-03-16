Viewers concerned for Call the Midwife character after she is rushed to hospital with septicaemia

An emotional cliffhanger at the end of the BBC drama had everyone worried – contains spoilers

As if Call the Midwife didn’t do enough to worry viewers with Trixie leaving last week, the most recent episode ended with a cliffhanger as nurse Barbara was rushed to hospital.

Initially, it was thought that the midwife – played by Charlotte Ritchie – had become ill after the stress of delivering a set of twins and a horrific home fire. However, at the episode’s end, Doctor Turner revealed that Barbara may have developed septicaemia.

Viewers are worried about what the future holds for their favourite nurse…

Such a lovely episode of #callthemidwife again tonight. Brought me to tears. So anxious to find out about Barbara though!! I’m going to be thinking about it all week!😬 — Rebecca Chambers (@Becca_ChambersX) February 25, 2018

Barbara cannot die. I repeat cannot die! 💔 #callthemidwife — amyxo (@Amygoodyxo) February 25, 2018

I am not afraid to stage a riot if Barbara dies #CallTheMidwife — Love, Alexandra (@alexandra_b_xo) February 25, 2018

IF BARBARA DIES IMMA FLIP A TABLE #callthemidwife — erin (@Erin_Grimes) February 26, 2018

If ANYTHING happens to Barbara I will sue the BBC #callthemidwife — Sarah Stook (@sarah_stook) February 25, 2018

#CallTheMidwife had better not kill off Barbara!!! 😱😱😱😧😧😩😖 — Gavin (@GavinWorby) February 25, 2018

In fact, many have pleaded directly to the show not to kill off the character…

Do not take Barbara from us! Do you hear me! @CallTheMidwife1 please. Don't! Sister Evangelina and Cynthia were bad enough 😢 — Mella (@seutendeern) February 25, 2018

Can you please not kill darling Barbara? Thank! #callthemidwife @CallTheMidwife1 — Marieke J. v/d Akker (@MariekeAkker) February 25, 2018

It was an especially tough twist given that a similar storyline on The Archers ended with Nic Grundy die from the same disease…

Nooooo, can only deal with one beloved BBC icon carking it in a year, Barbara is absolutely not allowed to do a Nic Grundy #callthemidwife — Kat Brown (@katbrown) February 25, 2018

Septicaemia? Look, I'm still grieving for Nic Grundy, if anything happens to Barbara I SWEAR TO GOD #callthemidwife — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) February 25, 2018

Know the signs of sepsis – it could save a life #thearchers #Nic pic.twitter.com/rIwCyHYfof — The Archers (@BBCTheArchers) February 25, 2018

In other words, we’ve been through enough. Please, Call The Midwife, go easy on us next week.