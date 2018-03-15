What time is Zoë Ball’s Hardest Road Home on TV?

Everything you need to know about the epic Sport Relief 2018 bike ride

Zoë Ball is cycling from Blackpool to Brighton for Sport Relief, here’s how to watch her challenge…

What time is Zoe Ball’s Hardest Road Home on?

The Sport Relief special airs on Wednesday 21st March at 9pm on BBC1.

What made Zoë decide to take on the ride?

The start of Zoë Ball’s Sport Relief fundraising bicycle ride from Blackpool to Brighton was marked with jokes and laughter as she set off on what would become a gruelling challenge.

But there was a serious purpose, highlighted in this poignant, personal film. Last year, Ball’s partner, cameraman Billy Yates, took his own life after a long struggle with depression.

Determined to raise awareness about mental health and learn more about projects set up by Sport Relief, Ball talks to others left to cope with overwhelming sadness and bafflement after the suicide of a loved one.

Cameras follow her on the 350-mile, five-day ride from the town of her birth to her home, cheered on by members of the public, as she battles fatigue and the enormity of the task.