What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama continues Monday 19th March, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the next episode?

As Marcella and her team of overwrought cops try to find where unfortunate young Adam was held hostage by that surgery-obsessed weirdo, she must find time to make it All About Her.

Of course Marcella (Anna Friel) is angry at the lugubrious parade of horrible men she must interview in the course of her work. We’d all surely feel revulsion, though Marcella feels it more than anyone, ever, anywhere: “If I have to be in the same room with another f***ing sick paedo I’ll probably kill them!” she yells.

Her anxious boss also feels so much pain that he sobs at a crime scene and has to be sent home. Dearie me.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

You can find a full guide to the show’s cast and characters here.