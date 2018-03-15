Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The series continues 7.30pm, Sunday 18th March on BBC1

What can we expect from the show?

In sitcoms more than any other kind of TV, one person’s meat is another’s poison. Witness the exchange of views on our Feedback pages where readers wrote in to complain indignantly about how unfunny Hold the Sunset was, whereupon other readers wrote to complain indignantly about the complaints: they loved it.

What the series has shown beyond doubt is that there’s a big audience out there for gentle, quirky comedy about people in later life. This week, however, Edith and Phil (Alison Steadman and John Cleese) barely get a look-in as the plot focuses instead on Roger (Jason Watkins) and his attempt to get an income by pretending to be Edith’s carer.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)