Everything you need to know about the show's 51st series with Monty Don and Adam Frost

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

The show’s 51st series continues 8.30pm, 16 March on BBC2

What can we expect from the episode?

Although some of us gardeners are only just getting over the effects of the Beast from the East on our gardens, Monty Don and his team are looking ahead to warmer days.

It’s the best time of year to plant bare-root trees, so he’s adding raspberry canes to his fruit garden and crossing his fingers for a good harvest later in the year. Elsewhere, Carol Klein gives the low-down on daphne, a shrub that’s a great addition to any garden, bringing early spring colour and fragrance, while Joe Swift has tips for livening up uninteresting spaces with colourful pots that can be planted now.

Review by Jane Rackham