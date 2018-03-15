What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?

Entertaining is the rather vague theme this week so, among other dishes, Mary Berry makes a simple dover sole for a romantic meal, sticky chicken for a family get-together and what she describes as her favourite dessert – raspberry mousse.

However, Mary says that flowers are just as important as the food and so much of this edition is given over to floral rather than edible items. She joins florist Simon Lycett as he dresses the banqueting room at Leeds Castle in the most spectacular fashion for the Festival of Flowers. The result is breathtaking, although not something you could reproduce at home… unless you happen to live in a castle.