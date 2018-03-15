What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?
Everything you need to know about the TV retelling of the fashion designer murder
When is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?
The series continues 9pm, Wednesday 21st March, BBC2.
What can we expect from the next episode?
Writer Tom Rob Smith leads us to the very start of Andrew Cunanan’s killing spree, the one that would culminate in the murder of Gianni Versace.
In a tense, terrifying, almost Hitchcockian hour of the most awful suspense heralded by a murder of ferocious violence, Cunanan slips the few remaining bonds that tether him to the rest of humanity.
In Minneapolis, where he’s staying at the apartment of an architect friend David Madson, quite without preamble or warning, he slaughters an acquaintance of them both, Jeffrey Trail.
Cunanan, using his usual mix of guile, petulance and his terrifying presence, persuades Madson that they should go on the run, and that because the body is in Madson’s apartment he is heavily implicated.
Darren Criss as Cunanan is remarkable as a man who’s both charming and winning, but who is as unstable as dynamite.
Review by Jane Rackham
Who’s in the cast?
You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here, but below are the names to look out for…
Gianni Versace Edgar Ramirez
Andrew Cunanan Darren Criss
Antonio D’Amico Ricky Martin
Donatella Versace Penélope Cruz
Elizabeth Cote Annaleigh Ashford