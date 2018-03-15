Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the last of the Battles

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 17th March at 8.30pm on ITV.

What’s happening on the next episode of The Voice? It’s the first of the knockout shows as the remaining 12 acts sing for a place in the semi-finals. Coaches Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and reigning champion Jennifer Hudson can pick only one act from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make. Helping them are R’n’B star Craig David, members of the Black Eyed Peas, Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue, 2006 winner of The X Factor Leona Lewis and The Voice UK ‘s reigning champion, Mo Jamil.

Who made it through the Battle Rounds?

You can find out all 12 acts singing for a place in the semi-final here.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.