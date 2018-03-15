“Paul and Barry on Benidorm has made my night”: Chuckle Brothers’ comedy cameo goes down a storm

The ChuckleVision stars transformed into magicians for their guest stint on the ITV comedy – and Barry is unrecognisable

Comedy legends The Chuckle Brothers didn’t hold back with their Benidorm cameo – and viewers were absolutely loving it.

The iconic kids’ TV double act were guest stars on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV comedy, with Paul and Barry Chuckle starring as magicians at Neptune’s Bar.

Not only was their magic half-decent, but Barry did an incredible turn in drag as Paul’s magician’s assistant.

People on Twitter couldn’t get enough of seeing the ChuckleVision stars back on the telly:

Best thing about #Benidorm tonight ? – Paul and Barry Chuckle!😊😃 — Alex Davenport (@alexdavenport4) March 14, 2018

Watching Benidorm and Paul and Barry Chuckle are on it. It's peaked. — dale (@dpj94) March 14, 2018

Barry Chuckle in drag is a sight I will never unsee! 😂😂 Brilliant episode this week. Great to have Liam back too 👍 #Benidorm @BazElliott @PaulChuckle2 @BenidormTVshow — Amy (@geordiegalg) March 14, 2018

Yes 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @PaulChuckle2 and Barry are on #Benidorm my childhood is made!!!! — C •H •A •R (@CharRJarman) March 14, 2018

@barry_chuckle Brilliant, great fun on Benidorm…. Not to mention those legs 😎 — Bar 360 (@Bar360Kefalonia) March 14, 2018

The 10th series of the comedy features plenty of nostalgic cameos, from Bobby Ball to Carol Decker and Hale and Pace.

Benidorm continues Wednesdays on ITV.