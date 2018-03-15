Accessibility Links

“Paul and Barry on Benidorm has made my night”: Chuckle Brothers’ comedy cameo goes down a storm

The ChuckleVision stars transformed into magicians for their guest stint on the ITV comedy – and Barry is unrecognisable

Chuckle Brothers on Benidorm

Comedy legends The Chuckle Brothers didn’t hold back with their Benidorm cameo – and viewers were absolutely loving it.

The iconic kids’ TV double act were guest stars on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV comedy, with Paul and Barry Chuckle starring as magicians at Neptune’s Bar.

Not only was their magic half-decent, but Barry did an incredible turn in drag as Paul’s magician’s assistant.

Chuckle Brothers on Benidorm (ITV)

People on Twitter couldn’t get enough of seeing the ChuckleVision stars back on the telly:

The 10th series of the comedy features plenty of nostalgic cameos, from Bobby Ball to Carol Decker and Hale and Pace.

Benidorm continues Wednesdays on ITV.

