Nathan Fillion is revisiting his Firefly role

The Captain Mal Reynolds star will be wearing his famous Browncoat in a US sitcom

SERENITY - The crew of the ship Serenity try to evade an assassin sent to recapture one of their members who is telepathic. Sky Pics, TL

Well, ain’t this shiny: Nathan Fillion is returning to screens in the guise of Firefly’s Captain Mal Reynolds.

Not in the way you’re thinking, though. The Castle actor will be guest-starring in two upcoming episodes of US sitcom American Housewife. And judging by a first-look photo, he’ll pay homage to his character from the cult western-sci-fi show infamously cancelled after one season.

In the picture above, Fillion can be seen wearing the same coat and shirt he donned in the 2003 Joss Whedon series and spin-off film Serenity – all while standing in front of a suspiciously spaceship-looking background.

Still think this is a load of gorram? Fillion also posted a few Firefly costume-related hints on his Instagram page.

Hmm. That’s… familiar. #americanhousewife

A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on

Oh, yeah. Things are really starting to fall into place. #americanhousewife

A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on

Tight, but “like a glove” tight. Seems… right. #americanhousewife

A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion) on

However, Browncoats shouldn’t get too excited: Fillion will only appear as himself in American Housewife and no other crew member of the Serenity has been said to appear in the show. Cap’n Mal and the Firefly family still haven’t truly flown back onto screens just yet.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fillion has referenced his Firefly character in another show. During his run on crime-comedy-drama Castle, the actor name-dropped the Serenity, “that Joss Whedon show” and even dressed as a space cowboy.

So, although the probability of Fillion nodding to the ‘verse again in future is fairly certain, we’re left once again wishing for that ever-elusive Firefly reunion.

