How to donate to Sport Relief 2018

Everything you need to know about how to get involved in the BBC fundraiser

Sport Relief sees celebrities pushing themselves to their physical limits all in the name of charity.

The money raised helps to tackle critical issues affecting people across the UK and the world.

In 2018, Sport Relief will support more than 2,000 projects internationally. Three areas where the initiative is aiming to make a difference is in fighting malaria and improving maternal and mental health.

From a Strictly special to celebrity boxing matches and a boat race – the celebrities will be put through their paces this year.

Here’s how you can donate…

Online

You can donate any amount you want on the Sport Relief website, and pay by Pay Pal or debit/credit card.

By text

You can text in to donate any amount – for example, text GIVE to 70205 to donate £5. For a full list of numbers and amounts, click here.

Sport Relief will air on BBC1 on Friday 23rd March from 7pm to 10pm and from 10.35pm to 1am. BBC2 will air A Question of Sport Relief between 10pm and 10.40pm.