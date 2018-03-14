Matt LeBlanc, Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan star in the fifth and final series of the BBC2 sitcom

It’s been a long old wait but Episodes is finally back on TV – for one final series. Matt LeBlanc, Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig return in the much-loved sitcom which follows a pair of writers in their attempt to recreate their hit UK show across the pond.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth series…

What time is Episodes on TV?

After a two-and-a-half-year break, Episodes returns on Good Friday – 30th March – at 10pm.

What is Episodes about?

Episodes is a fiercely witty American/British comedy with real heart.

It follows British husband and wife writing team Sean and Beverly who have relocated to Hollywood to recreate their successful UK sitcom, this time starring former Friends actor Matt LeBlanc (who plays himself).

Fresh from their hit run on home turf, they soon find the path to American success is considerably rockier, thanks in large part to the hilariously difficult LeBlanc. Continuous changes to the script threaten the show’s success, while the couple’s marriage also comes under strain.

Who’s in the cast?

Besides LeBlanc playing Matt LeBlanc, the show stars Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Grieg as Sean and Beverly, the British writing couple who are strangers to the weird and wonderful world of LA television. John Pankow, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mircea Monroe also make up the hilarious cast.

Episodes is written by David Crane – who co-created Friends – alongside Jeffery Klarik.

The series has been nominated for 10 Emmy awards and LeBlanc’s performance has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, indeed. Take a look below…

What episodes (no pun intended) are available online?

All four previous series – that’s 41 episodes – are available on Netflix.